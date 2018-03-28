La Oficina Federal de Justicia suiza, integrada dentro del Ministerio de Justicia del país, ha comunicado a las autoridades españolas su negativa a detener a la líder independentista Anna Gabriel —exiliada en aquel país— para su extradición a España, según informa El Español.
Según el citado diario, la comunicación oficial de un país a otro se habría producido este martes, cuando las autoridades suizas habrían rechazado también activar la alerta roja del sistema Sirene de busca y captura de personas de los países integrados en el Sistema de Información Schengen (SIS),del que Suiza forma parte.
El pasado 21 de marzo, el juez Pablo Llanera procesó a la dirigente de la CUP por un presunto delito de desobediencia y ordenó su detención después de que esta no se presentase a declarar como investigada en la causa abierta por el proceso soberanista.
El Gobierno de Suiza ya había adelantado que, a priori, rechazaría la petición de extradición de la exdiputada catalana por tratarse, “con toda probabilidad” de un delito político.
“Según nuestro Código Penal y la Convención Europea de Derechos Humanos, una petición de extradición o cualquier forma de asistencia judicial no se puede acordar por ninguno de esos motivos", dijo el portavoz de la Oficina Federal de Justicia suiza, Folco Galli.
