La sala de apelaciones del Tribunal Supremo ha rechazado este jueves, pese a la petición de la Fiscalía, poner en libertad al exconsejero catalán de Interior Joaquim Forn, que cumple prisión preventiva desde el pasado 2 de noviembre en la cárcel de Estremera (Madrid) por la causa del 'procés'. El Ministerio Público había solicitado en la vista de apelación que se le excarcelara bajo fianza de 100.000 euros. Asimismo, mantiene el prisión al diputado de JxCat y excandidato a la Presidencia del Parlament, Jordi Sànchez.
La Fiscalía solicitó la excarcelación de Forn por "razones humanitarias" debido a la "aparición de la tuberculina", que es la prueba utilizada para diagnosticar si existe infección tuberculosa. Lo hizo durante la vista celebrada este martes a puerta cerrada en la que la defensa de Forn argumentó igualmente a favor de la anulación de la medida cautelar que pesa sobre el exmandatario desde el pasado 2 de noviembre.
Fuentes de Instituciones Penitenciarias ya indicaron a Europa Press que Forn "no tiene tuberculosis", sino que "el test de Mantoux o test de la tuberculina" al que fue sometido en la cárcel de Estremera en la que está interno reveló que Forn ha tenido "contacto en algún momento de su vida, posiblemente en la niñez, con el bacilo de la tuberculosis", lo cual no significa que padezca la enfermedad.
La Fiscalía también alegó que Forn renunció el pasado 24 de enero al acta de diputado "como muestra de su intención manifiesta de cese su actividad política y, con ello, nulo impacto del riesgo de reiteración delictiva", así como la falta de reiteración delictiva derivada de sus manifestaciones y actuaciones desde que se inició el cumplimiento de la medida cautelar" de prisión provisional". Pese a todo ello la sala ha considerado que se mantienen las razones que aconsejan su permanencia en prisión preventiva.
