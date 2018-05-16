Público
Catalunya El Supremo reprocha a la Justicia belga su falta de "compromiso al rechazar la entrega de los exconsellers

El alto tribunal recuerda que el auto de procesamiento del juez Pablo Llarena adoptaba la medida cautelar de prisión contra Meritxell Serret, Toni Comín y Lluís Puig.

Fachada del Tribunal Supremo, en Madrid. E.P.

La Sala Segunda del Tribunal Supremo ha acusado este miércoles a la Justicia belga de "ausencia de compromiso con la colaboración judicial" al rechazar la entrega de los exconsellers Meritxell Serret, Toni Comín y Lluís Puig por un defecto de forma en las euroordenes emitidas y asegura que sólo el "desconocimiento" del orden jurídico español permite obviar el auto de procesamiento del pasado 21 de marzo en el que se motiva los hechos por los que son acusados del delito de rebelión.

Fuentes de la misma sala han reaccionado a la decisión adoptada por la Cámara del Consejo -el tribunal belga de primera instancia- este miércoles y afirman que no se comparte la motivación por la que se deniega la entrega de los exconsellers. Esto "podría interpretarse como una ausencia de compromiso con prestar la colaboración judicial peticionada", destacan.

Asimismo, recuerdan que el auto de procesamiento del juez Pablo Llarena, que investiga los hechos relacionados con el denominado procés, adoptaba la medida cautelar de prisión contra Serret, Comín y Puig.

