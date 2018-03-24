El presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, ha instado este sábado a formar un "frente común" para defender "la democracia y los derechos fundamentales", ante lo que considera una "involución democrática sin precedentes" y una Cámara catalana que se ve "asediada por los tribunales".
Torrent ha lanzado esta propuesta en el auditorio del Parlament, después de finalizar el debate que se ha producido en el pleno de la Cámara y ante un foro exclusivamente soberanista, tras no poderse celebrar la segunda votación de la investidura de Jordi Turull al estar encarcelado por orden del juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena.
Un acto al que han asistido los diputados de JxCat, ERC, CUP y Catalunya En Comú Podem, además de familiares de los presos soberanistas, que han sido recibidos con un aplauso. No han asistido Cs, PSC ni PPC.
Torrent ha dicho que lo sucedido este viernes en el TS es un "ataque al corazón de la democracia" y es "un paso más dolorosamente contundente y definitivo en la marco de la represión política y la vulneración de derecho fundamentales de los ciudadanos de este país", por lo que ha instado a los partidos a crear un "frente común".
"No pararemos, no dejaremos de trabajar hasta que seáis libres con vuestras familias, os queremos en casa y lo lograremos, no tengas ninguna duda", ha dicho a los familiares de los presos presentes, como la esposa de Jordi Cuixart (Òmnium), que llevaba consigo su hijo de meses.
