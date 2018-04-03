El diputado de JxCat y exconseller de Presidencia, Jordi Turull, ha criticado que el juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena recurra a "criterios de psicología de estar por casa" que cree sin fundamento científico para justificar su encarcelamiento y su procesamiento en la causa del proceso soberanista.
En un artículo publicado este martes en La Vanguardia, el último candidato a la Presidencia de la Generalitat considera que el auto de procesamiento constata que "la separación de poderes en el Estado español es débil".
Lamenta que Llarena argumente que no se aprecia "en su esfera psicológica interna un elemento potente que permita apreciar el respeto a las decisiones judiciales", lo que considera una falta de respeto, y le reprocha también que dé por hecha la voluntad de reiteración delictiva.
"Me parece no sólo muy delicado jurídicamente, sino sobre todo muy peligroso desde la perspectiva del respeto a los valores democráticos y de los derechos humanos más elementales", valora Turull.
"Valoración política"
El exconseller, en prisión preventiva desde el 23 de marzo junto con otros miembros del Govern cesado, ve una "valoración política" en el auto de procesamiento, ya que Llarena vincula su decisión a la necesidad de que se invista a un presidente de la Generalitat.
"La primera vez que lo leí me hacía cruces", ha subrayado, y critica que la decisión del magistrado pase por encima de lo que voten los diputados del Parlament.
Así, opina que el debate de investidura al que se presentó horas antes de comparecer en el Supremo "lo ha ganado fácticamente el señor juez", pero advierte de que no gana nadie desde el punto de vista del Estado de derecho, en sus palabras.
"En menos de 24 horas pasé de presidenciable a presidiario. El golpe fue fuerte, pero son más fuertes mis convicciones que sus injusticias", por lo que dice estar sereno y convencido de su inocencia.
