Causapié: "El PSOE no es un equipo de fútbol, no estamos en una competición de fichajes"

La portavoz del Grupo Municipal Socialista del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Purificación Causapié, manifestó este viernes que la persona que sea cabeza de lista por el PSOE a la Alcaldía en las próximas elecciones, “será la que decidan los militantes madrileños” y añadió que esta cuestión, “no toca decidirla ni a la dirección federal, ni a la regional”.

Causapié indicó que el Grupo Municipal Socialista “no es un equipo de fútbol y no estamos en una competición de fichajes”, y apuntó que se está abriendo “un debate absurdo, que ahora no toca”.

En este sentido, la dirigente socialista se lamentó de que por estar hablando sólo de quién encabezará la lista de los socialistas, “estamos ocultando lo importante, que es el trabajo que está realizando el Grupo Municipal por los madrileños”, afirmó.

En relación con el “ofrecimiento informal” del secretario general del PSOE, José Luis Franco a la alcaldesa, Manuela Carmena, para que fuera por las listas del partido en las próximas elecciones generales, Causapié indicó que no tenía “ni idea” de esa conversación, “en ningún tono”, indicó.

No obstante, consideró que Franco había dado explicaciones suficientes y adecuadas, y aseguró que, personalmente, no le había sentado “ni bien, ni mal” el comportamiento del secretario general madrileño.

Sánchez apoya a Franco

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, también se refirió este viernes a la candidatura al Ayuntamiento de Madrid para insistir en que habrá “una candidatura potente y ganadora, pero en su momento”.

Sánchez explicó que Ferraz respetará los tiempos que decida el Partido Socialista de Madrid (PSM) para la designación de candidatos, aunque volvió a apuntar que la candidatura a la Alcaldía será para una mujer.

En cuanto al episodio de Franco y Carmena, Sánchez indicó que no le ha molestado en absoluto, indicó que sabía que se veían a menudo pero que no conocía la “oferta informal” del líder madrileño a la alcaldesa, y aseguró que lo ocurrido no merma la confianza. “Sigue teniendo todo mi apoyo”, aseguró. De hecho, Sánchez adelantó que será Franco quien intervenga por parte del Grupo Socialista en la moción de censura.

