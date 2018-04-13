Los CDR se unen a la celebración del 14 de abril: "Es la lucha contra un régimen que un dictador dejó 'atado y bien atado'"

Los Comités de Defensa de la República catalana (CDR) han emitido un comunicado que será leído este 14 de abril en diferentes movilizaciones de todo el Estado en el que llaman a celebrar el día de la República y donde aseguran que su lucha no es solo por una Catalunya libre sino que es "un camino para todos los pueblos oprimidos del Estado español, y de todas, todas las clases populares".
"Un lucha contra un régimen que un dictador dejó 'atado y bien atado'. Que mantiene una monarquía mientras desahucian, recortan y dejan millones de familia sin pan, trabajo, techo y dignidad", señala uno de los dos manifiestos preparados por los CDR a los que ha tenido acceso este periódico.
Los manifiestos también señalan que si "nuestras abuelas se hermanaron en la lucha republicana y fascista" en aquel frío noviembre de 1936 "en las calles de Madrid" ahora es el momento de que los pueblos "catalán y madrileño" chillen juntos "frente a la ola represiva y dictatorial del régimen del 78".
"Somos y hemos sido las que pensamos que la República puede abrir dos, tres, miles de puertas. Una puerta a un proceso constituyente de base, popular y vinculante. Donde decidamos qué modelo laboral queremos, donde recuperemos los 5 de la PAH, donde construyamos una sanidad y educación pública, de calidad y universal... ¡donde ningún ser hermano sea ilegal y ninguna mujer asesinada", señala el texto, que concluye con: "¡Viva la república! ¡Viva Madrid antifascista y republicana! ¡Visca la terra! ¡No pasarán!"
