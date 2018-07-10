La cena del grupo del PP en el Congreso, escenario para el primer encuentro entre Santamaría y Casado

Las espadas siguen en alto, pero parece que este martes habrá una tregua. Fuentes del Grupo Parlamentario Popular y de la dirección del partido afirman que los candidatos a la Presidencia de la formación, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría y Pablo Casado, coincidirán este martes en la cena de su grupo en el Congreso de los Diputados. Será la primera vez que ambos coincidan tras la votación de las bases, el pasado jueves.
Otras fuentes apuntan que los dos candidatos que pasan a la segunda vuelta del proceso para escoger al sucesor o sucesora de Mariano Rajoy se verán antes de este encuentro, en privado.
Previsiblemente, la cena tendrá lugar en un local de la calle Preciados, a las 21.00 horas, y se espera que también asista la secretaria general del partido, María Dolores de Cospedal. Cospedal intentó disputar la Presidencia, pero quedó tercera, y sólo los dos candidatos más votados podían pasar a la segunda vuelta.
(Habrá ampliación)
