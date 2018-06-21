Público
Censura El fiscal pide levantar el secuestro de 'Fariña' y rechazar la demanda de Bea Gondar

Nacho Carretero, el autor del libro, ha solicitado la desestimación de la demanda del exalcalde de O Grove, porque el relato que escribió se basa en una sentencia de la Audiencia Nacional que condenó al político gallego por blanqueo de dinero relacionado con el narcotráfico.

El fiscal ha pedido este jueves en el juicio levantar el secuestro del libro sobre el narcotráfico gallego del periodista Nacho Carretero y desestimar la demanda del exalcalde de O Grove (Pontevedra) que ha reclamado medio millón de euros de indemnización al autor y a la editorial por ser mencionado en él.

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 7 de Collado Villalba (Madrid) ha celebrado este jueves la vista y en la misma la Fiscalía y los demandados (el periodista y Libros del KO) han solicitado la desestimación de la demanda al estimar que la mención a Bea Gondar en el libro se basa en una sentencia de la Audiencia Nacional que le condenó por blanqueo dinero relacionado con el narcotráfico.

Por su parte el abogado de Bea Gondar ha reclamado una indemnización de medio millón de euros y a su salida del Juzgado el exalcalde ha manifestado que le ha dicho a la jueza que se vio atacado en su derecho al honor por ser relacionado con el narcotráfico y que la sentencia de la Audiencia Nacional fue anulada por el Tribunal Supremo.


