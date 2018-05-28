El Cercle d’Economía catalán considera que es necesario "más autogobierno" en Catanlunya para desbloquear la situación del país: "España vive una crisis política de enorme profundidad, sin duda la mayor desde la Constitución de 1978", afirma la organización empresarial en una nota de opinión.
Reclaman un nuevo Estatut acordado por todas las fuerzas políticas, aprobado mediante referéndum, y "recuperar la seguridad jurídica". Además, el Cercle propone una reforma en profundidad del sistema de financiación autonómica más "eficiente y equitativo".
El Cercle d’ Economía pretende debatir con todos los partidos catalanes, excepto la CUP, estas cuestiones el próximo viernes en el marco de las jornadas de la 34 Reunió Cercle d'Economía en Sitges.
También proponen "un plan de diálogo con el mundo empresarial para el retorno de las empresas que se han marchado y para dar confianza pera nuevas inversiones y proyectos empresariales".
