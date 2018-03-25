Público
EL CGPJ pide a Interior protección para el juez Llarena y reclama "sensatez y calma" a la ciudadanía de Catalunya

Pintada de Arran ante la casa del juez Llarena, ARRAN (TWITTER)

La Comisión Permanente del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) ha aprobado este domingo, en sesión extraordinaria, una declaración donde condena el ataque en Das (Girona) a una residencia del juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena, que investiga los hechos relacionados con el 'procés', y reclama al Ministerio del Interior que se tomen medidas de protección para el magistrado. Además, la declaración reclama "sensatez y calma" a la ciudadanía de Catalunya.

En la declaración, el CGPJ considera el ataque a la residencia de Llanera, donde la organización juvenil Arran ha realizado pintadas como '¡Llarena fascista! Ni en Das, ni ningún sitio', 'Los Països Catalans serán vuestro infierno' y 'Libertad Presos Políticos', "entraña una manifiesta coacción" sobre el magistrado y su familia, y atenta "contra las funciones que tiene encomendadas como miembro y servidor del Poder Judicial".

Además, el CGPJ anuncia que ha dado cuenta de estos hechos al Ministerio del Interior para que se tomen medidas de protección al juez y su familia, y también a la Fiscalía General del Estado para que "se proceda a la investigación de los delitos que pudieran haberse cometido".

La declaración hace una llamada a "la sensatez y la calma a la ciudadanía en Catalunya para que cualquier discrepancia que mantenga con el contenido de las resoluciones judiciales se exprese por cauces civilizados y dentro de la ley", expone el CGPJ.

La declaración ha sido aprobada con los votos a favor del presidente del Tribunal Supremo y del Consejo General del Poder Judicial, Carlos Lesmes; y de los vocales Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Juan Manuel Fernández, Juan Martínez Moya, Rafael Mozo, José María Macías y Pilar Sepúlveda. La vocal Concepción Sáez ha votado en contra.

