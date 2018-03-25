EL CGPJ pide a Interior protección para el juez Llarena y reclama "sensatez y calma" a la ciudadanía de Catalunya

La Comisión Permanente del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) ha aprobado este domingo, en sesión extraordinaria, una declaración donde condena el ataque en Das (Girona) a una residencia del juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena, que investiga los hechos relacionados con el 'procés', y reclama al Ministerio del Interior que se tomen medidas de protección para el magistrado. Además, la declaración reclama "sensatez y calma" a la ciudadanía de Catalunya.
En la declaración, el CGPJ considera el ataque a la residencia de Llanera, donde la organización juvenil Arran ha realizado pintadas como '¡Llarena fascista! Ni en Das, ni ningún sitio', 'Los Països Catalans serán vuestro infierno' y 'Libertad Presos Políticos', "entraña una manifiesta coacción" sobre el magistrado y su familia, y atenta "contra las funciones que tiene encomendadas como miembro y servidor del Poder Judicial".
Además, el CGPJ anuncia que ha dado cuenta de estos hechos al Ministerio del Interior para que se tomen medidas de protección al juez y su familia, y también a la Fiscalía General del Estado para que "se proceda a la investigación de los delitos que pudieran haberse cometido".
La declaración hace una llamada a "la sensatez y la calma a la ciudadanía en Catalunya para que cualquier discrepancia que mantenga con el contenido de las resoluciones judiciales se exprese por cauces civilizados y dentro de la ley", expone el CGPJ.
La declaración ha sido aprobada con los votos a favor del presidente del Tribunal Supremo y del Consejo General del Poder Judicial, Carlos Lesmes; y de los vocales Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Juan Manuel Fernández, Juan Martínez Moya, Rafael Mozo, José María Macías y Pilar Sepúlveda. La vocal Concepción Sáez ha votado en contra.
