El Consejo General del Poder Judicial ha denegado al juez Santiago Vidal su reincorporación a la carrera, tras haber sido suspendido por razones disciplinarias, porque no lo ve apto, al haber constatado que persiste en su falta de lealtad a la Constitución y las instituciones del Estado.
Vidal fue suspendido por tres años por una falta muy grave de ignorancia de sus deberes en relación con su participación en la redacción de una Constitución catalana.
La Comisión Permanente del órgano de gobierno de los jueces, que ha estudiado hoy la declaración como apto de Vidal, necesaria para su reingreso en la carrera, la ha rechazado tras constatar, en función de sus manifestaciones públicas, su falta de lealtad constitucional.
(Habrá ampliación)
