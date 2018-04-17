Cristina Cifuentes presume ahora de ser la política que más explicaciones ha dado en la historia, decide obviar las irregularidades de su máster en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, y se envuelve en el respaldo de Mariano Rajoy y del Partido Popular para aferrarse al cargo. "Tengo el apoyo de mi partido y de mi presidente", afirmaba este martes.

Tras el Consejo de Gobierno de la Comunidad, Cifuentes comparecía en rueda de prensa, teóricamente para responder preguntas, pero en realidad optaba por despachar todas las preguntas que no eran de su interés. O, por usar su lenguaje, las que podrían "alimentar más la polémica": "He dado explicaciones sobradas no, sobradísimas", incidía en media docena de ocasiones.



(Habrá ampliación)