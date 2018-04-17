Público
El máster de la presidenta de Madrid Cifuente se cobija en el apoyo de Rajoy y se aferra al cargo

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid comparece para no responder al grueso de las preguntas de la prensa, insistiendo en que ha dado "explicaciones sobradísimas", y en que no quiere "alimentar la polémica". El portavoz del PP, Rafael Hernando, afirma que el caso de Toni Cantó, diputado de Cs, es "más grave" que el de Cifuentes

La presidenta madrileña, Cristina Cifuentes, durante la rueda de prensa ofrecida al final del pleno extraordinario de la Asamblea de Madrid/EFE

Cristina Cifuentes presume ahora de ser la política que más explicaciones ha dado en la historia, decide obviar las irregularidades de su máster en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, y se envuelve en el respaldo de Mariano Rajoy y del Partido Popular para aferrarse al cargo. "Tengo el apoyo de mi partido y de mi presidente", afirmaba este martes.

Tras el Consejo de Gobierno de la Comunidad, Cifuentes comparecía en rueda de prensa, teóricamente para responder preguntas, pero en realidad optaba por despachar todas las preguntas que no eran de su interés. O, por usar su lenguaje, las que podrían "alimentar más la polémica": "He dado explicaciones sobradas no, sobradísimas", incidía en media docena de ocasiones.

