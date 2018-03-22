Público
Público

Cifuentes se niega a mostrar su trabajo fin de máster y se excusa en que no quiere "dar pábulo" a la oposición

El portavoz de su Gobierno, Ángel Garrido, insiste en que las informaciones sobre la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid "se han acreditado como inciertas", y sigue la doctrina que el Partido Popular ya adoptó con la trama Gürtel ("Es una trama contra el PP). Garrido afirma que se está dando una "cacería y un linchamiento" por parte de la oposición, y se erige en portavoz sobre un asunto privado de Cifuentes, que ha esquivado a la prensa en dos ocasiones. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Cifuentes

Cristina Cifuentes en la sesión de control al Gobierno en la Asamblea de Madrid la semana pasada/EFE

El Gobierno de Cristina Cifuentes presume de la documentación sobre su máster que ya han puesto sobre la mesa, pero a la vez se niega a aportar el trabajo de fin de máster teóricamente realizado por la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid en 2012.

El portavoz del Ejecutivo autonómico, Ángel Garrido, ha rechazado esta posibilidad este jueves, y ha evitado autorizar públicamente a la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, donde Cifuentes cursó su máster, para difundir este trabajo. La excusa: no "dar pábulo" para que "la oposición", en su "cacería" o "linchamiento", pueda "estirar más el chicle".

En la Asamblea de Madrid, en una comparecencia inusual, ya que el máster está únicamente ligado a Cifuentes, y no a la acción del Ejecutivo madrileño, el portavoz del Gobierno ha enfrentado las preguntas de la prensa para volver a blindar a la presidenta.

Minutos después, Cifuentes repetía la fórmula adoptada horas antes, y cruzaba los pasillos de la Asamblea de Madrid sonriente, pero haciendo oídos sordos ante las preguntas de las decenas de trabajadores de los medios de comunicación que la han acompañado a su paso.

ElDiario.es publicó en exclusiva este miércoles que la también presidenta del PP de Madrid logró su segundo máster con notas falsificadas, pero hasta la fecha Cifuentes, que siempre presume de "dar la cara" ante la prensa, ha evitado comparecer públicamente: sólo ha concedido una entrevista a Onda Cero y ha remitido un comunicado. 

El PP recupera la primera estrategia Gürtel: "Es una trama contra el Partido Popular"


(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas