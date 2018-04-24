Cifuentes pasa del "no voy a dimitir" al "gobernaré hasta el último día"

Cristina Cifuentes sigue aferrada a su cargo, pero suaviza su discurso y mantiene su posición con mucha menos vehemencia, sin poder aventurar siquiera si seguirá siendo presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid dentro de "una semana".

Este martes, Cifuentes no ha pronunciado la frase que más ha repetido desde que estalló el escándalo de su máster, hace algo más de un mes ("No voy a dimitir"), y ha optado por "no hacer futuribles". Ahora, su intención es "gobernar hasta el último día" en que sea presidenta: "Ya sea dentro de una semana, dentro de tres, dentro de un año o dentro de tres".

Así, y en contraste con la determinación y la seguridad mostrada hasta la fecha, la presidenta madrileña evitaba responder si este Dos de Mayo será su último día al frente del Ejecutivo autonómico (como dan por hecho distintas fuentes de su partido, ante la amenaza de la moción de censura del PSOE). "La vida lleva su propio camino. Acostumbro a no hacer futuribles", incidía.

