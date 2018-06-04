Público
Caso Máster Cifuentes pide la excedencia de funcionaria 21 días después de solicitar su reingreso

La expresidenta madrileña solicita  una suspensión de empleo y sueldo de tres meses a la Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Cristina Cifuentes. - EFE

La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid Cristina Cifuentes ha solicitado a la Universidad Complutense (UCM) una suspensión de empleo y sueldo de tres meses, han informado este viernes fuentes de la universidad madrileña.

Tras presentar su dimisión por las presuntas irregularidades de su máster, Cifuentes, que tiene condición de funcionaria del subgrupo A1 de la UCM y nivel 24, solicitó el pasado 9 de mayo su reingreso al servicio activo en la universidad.

Al pedir esta suspensión de empleo y sueldo, Cifuentes no se reincorporará a su puesto por el momento.

Como diputada de la Asamblea de Madrid, la expresidenta regional se encontraba en situación de servicios especiales, según lo previsto en el Estatuto Básico del Empleado Público.

El pasado 16 de mayo, la Complutense asignó a Cifuentes la plaza que tenía en reserva. Ese mismo día decenas de estudiantes se manifestaron ante el Rectorado para protestar por su reincorporación.

