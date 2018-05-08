Público
Público

Cristina Cifuentes Cifuentes renuncia también a su acta de diputada en la Asamblea de Madrid

La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid abandona definitivamente la política tras dejar el último cargo público que ostentaba.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Cifuentes

Cifuentes

La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid Cristina Cifuentes ha presentado este martes, a las 10.30 horas, su renuncia al acta de diputada regional en la Asamblea de Madrid, según han informado fuentes parlamentarias a Europa Press.

Se trata del último cargo público que ostentaba Cifuentes, tras sus dimisiones como presidenta regional y del PP madrileño, que se produjeron tras estallar la polémica del máster y tras publicarse un vídeo en el que se la habría pillado supuestamente robando en un supermercado.

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

Etiquetas