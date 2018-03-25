Público
Máster Cifuentes Cifuentes reúne este lunes a la dirección del PP tras la polémica del máster, pero sigue sin comparecer en rueda de prensa

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid redujo su perfil mediático el miércoles, tras la publicación sobre las irregularidades en torno a su máster en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos. Hasta la fecha, apenas un tercio de los integrantes del Ejecutivo de Mariano Rajoy han dado por buenas sus explicaciones, y han explicitado su apoyo.

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes. / EFE

La presidenta de la Comunidad y del PP de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, reúne este lunes al Comité de Dirección del partido, tras el escándalo de las irregularidades en torno a su máster en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC), conocidas la semana pasada.

Desde el miércoles, Cifuentes, que habitualmente mantiene un perfil mediático alto, sólo ha dado dos entrevistas -a Onda Cero y a TRECE-, y se ha guarecido tras el portavoz del Gobierno autonómico, Ángel Garrido, que es quien ha comparecido brevemente ante la prensa por esta cuestión. La presidenta de Madrid no ha comparecido públicamente, ni ha respondido una sola pregunta de medios que no sean los ya referidos. 

Y, aunque la presidenta de Madrid y el propio Garrido han asegurado haber sentido el apoyo del partido, lo cierto es que las muestras de apoyo a la presidenta del PP de Madrid están contadas, también entre los miembros del Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy. 

La cita comienza a las 11.30 horas, según han informado fuentes populares a Europa Press. Será la primera ocasión en la que Cifuentes se deje ver desde el pasado jueves, cuando tuvo lugar el pleno ordinario en la Asamblea de Madrid, donde ofreció una imagen menos "combativa" de la que suele dar en actividad parlamentaria. Entró al edificio por el garaje, salió del mismo modo, y en todo momento rechazó contestar a las preguntas de la prensa. 

Al día siguiente, el viernes, no tuvo agenda pública. De hecho, no acudió a la toma de posesión del nuevo rector de la Universidad de Alcalá, José Vicente Saz, una cita con todo el mundo universitario en Madrid y que tenía previsto, según recogía la propia agenda de la universidad.

En su lugar, presidió la toma de posesión el consejero de Educación, Rafael van Grieken, que justificó la ausencia de Cifuentes explicando que la dirigente madrileña se encontraba enferma con gripe y que estaba metida en la cama.

La última vez que Cifuentes pudo referirse directamente al asunto del máster fue el mismo miércoles, cuando grabó un vídeo desde la Puerta del Sol con la aplicación Periscope, asegurando que no se planteaba dimitir. 

