Ciudadanos confirma que hará votar el martes en el Congreso el adelanto de las elecciones

La iniciativa no se refiere a la situación política general, sino que es consecuencia de la interpelación sobre el futuro del Instituto Cervantes.

Albert Rivera y diputados de Ciudadanos. EUROPA PRESS

Ciudadanos ha confirmado su intención de forzar una votación en el Pleno del Congreso del próximo martes sobre el adelanto de las elecciones generales, una exigencia que incluyó en una moción relativa al Instituto Cervantes.

El texto fue registrado el pasado jueves, cuando el debate de la moción de censura ya estaba en marcha, y ha sido ratificado para su debate y votación el próximo martes en el Pleno del Congreso.

"El Congreso de los Diputados insta al Gobierno a convocar Elecciones Generales de manera inmediata a fin de que los ciudadanos decidan el futuro político de España", dice el último punto de la moción.

Lo cierto es que la iniciativa no se refiere a la situación política general, sino que es consecuencia de la interpelación sobre el futuro del Instituto Cervantes que la diputada Marta Rivera de la Cruz dirigió el miércoles pasado al todavía ministro Alfonso Dastis.

Salvo el punto de las elecciones generales, el resto de enunciados de la moción se dedica al Cervantes y contiene propuestas como abrir un nuevo centro en Washington, expandirse a China o hacer un ránking sobre los centros con mayor importancia estratégica.

