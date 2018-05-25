Ciudadanos le exige a Rajoy un adelanto electoral que la Constitución no permite

El secretario general de Ciudadanos, José Manuel Villegas, ha anunciado este jueves que exigirán al presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, que convoque elecciones por la situación creada tras la sentencia de la Gurtel, advirtiendo que en el caso de que no lo haga apoyarán una moción de censura instrumental para que sean disueltas las Cámaras y celebrar nuevos comicios.
Respecto a la moción de censura presentada por el PSOE, Villegas ha dicho que se opondrán y que serán ellos los que presentarán una moción de censura si Rajoy no convoca elecciones, por lo que piden al PSOE que retire la suya.
No obstante, la pretensión de Ciudadanos choca abiertamente con lo que establecen tanto la Constitución como el Reglamento del Congreso de los Diputados.
De un lado, la Carta Magna, en su artículo 115, que se refiere a la disolución del Parlamento y la convocatoria de elecciones señala expresamente que se no podrá hacer "cuando esté en trámite una moción de censura", como es el caso, una vez que el PSOE ya ha registrado su iniciativa en la Cámara baja.
Algunos medios han apuntado, precisamente, que los socialistas han presentado su moción este viernes temprano por la mañana, sin que hubiera terminado la reunión de su Ejecutiva Federal en la que se está debatiendo este asunto, para evitar que se les adelantara Mariano Rajoy con una eventual presentación de la disolución de las Cortes.
De otro lado, el reglamento del Congreso, en su artículo 176, señala que, una vez presentada una moción de censura contra el Gobierno, cualquier otro grupo parlamentario puede presentar una moción alternativa. Pero "deberá ser propuesta, al menos, por la décima parte de los Diputados", esto es, 35 parlamentarios. Y el grupo de Ciudadanos tiene 32 diputados; o sea, necesita otros 3 diputados, o que le obliga a buscar el apoyo de otro grupo parlamentario, lo que complica su iniciativa.
(Habrá ampliación)
