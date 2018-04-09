Público
Público

Ciudadanos ya le saca casi un millón de votos y nueve escaños de ventaja al PP y otras noticias de hoy, 9 de abril de 2018

Repasamos las noticias más relevantes de este lunes 9 de abril

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, saluda a la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, en presencia del dirigente popular Alfonso Alonso, al comienzo del acto de clausura de la Convención Nacional del PP en Sevilla. EFE/Julio Muñ

El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, saluda a la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, en presencia del dirigente popular Alfonso Alonso, al comienzo del acto de clausura de la Convención Nacional del PP en Sevilla. EFE/Julio Muñoz

Os dejamos cinco de las noticias más destacadas de este lunes, 9 de abril

Ciudadanos ya le saca casi un millón de votos y 9 escaños de ventaja a un PP en caída libre

Las convulsiones políticas y los grandes escándalos relacionados con el Partido Popular –de Catalunya a Cifuentes, pasando por Gürtel– tienen un impacto decisivo sobre la aritmética electoral, que apunta a un fenómeno inédito en España: cuatro formaciones situadas en 'fila india' entre los 60 y los 100 escaños. Ciudadanos ya supera al PP en cuatro puntos y también lo adelanta por vez primera en número de diputados, según las estimaciones de Jaime Miquel para 'Público'.

Los archivos militares bloquean de repente el acceso a toda su documentación histórica marcada como clasificada

Los secretos oficiales en España no tienen fecha de caducidad, pero hasta ahora la consulta de material sobre la Guerra Civil eran accesibles a investigadores, fuese clasificada o no. Desde el 2 de abril, y sin previo aviso, el ejército restringe completamente el acceso a una importante parte de esa documentación en sus archivos históricos.

Ángel Gabilondo, un metafísico en la corte del PSOE

El último gran fichaje del PSOE concita el apoyo de todos los sectores, repetirá como candidato y tiene una oportunidad deconvertirse en presidente de la Comunidad de Madrid.

Felipe González: "Puigdemont no es un exiliado político, es el capitán del Costa Concordia"

El histórico líder del PSOE dice que, en su opinión, los delitos cometidos por los líderes independentistas condenados estarían más cerca de la sedición que de la rebelión. También señala que prefiere que estén "en la calle" hasta que sean condenados en firme.

Rajoy entra en batalla con Ciudadanos, pero calla sobre el caso Cifuentes

El escándalo del título de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid y el fantasma de Cs agrian la Convención Nacional del PP. El Gobierno y los barones se emplean a fondo para levantar los ánimos de los suyos, pero los distintos discursos y la dureza del presidente del Gobierno evidencian la preocupación de Génova por el crecimiento que vaticinan las encuestas para el partido de Albert Rivera.

Etiquetas