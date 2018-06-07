El pleno del Tribunal de Cuentas acordó este pasado miércoles abrir un procedimiento sancionador contra varias formaciones políticas, entre ellas Ciudadanos, Izquierda Unida (IU), PNV, Convergencia Democrática de Catalunya (CDC) y UPyD, entre otras, por posibles irregularidades en sus cuentas. La cadena Ser informa de que la formación de Albert Rivera fue el partido que más irregularidades acumuló entre 2014 y 2015.
El tribunal abre procedimiento a Ciudadanos por la "posible asunción" por parte de terceras personas, de gastos del partido en el ejercicio de 2015, mientras que en el caso del PNV, el tribunal considera que el partido pudo realizar actividades de carácter mercantil en ese mismo año.
Por su parte, investiga si IU, CDC y UDC percibieron donaciones contraviniendo las limitaciones establecidas en la Ley de Financiación de Partidos y también ha abierto procedimientos sancionadores por otras supuestas infracciones a UPyD, Amaiur y Euskal Herria Bildu.
En su informe de fiscalización de partidos políticos correspondiente a 2015, el Tribunal de Cuentas consideró que las cuentas de Ciudadanos y de otros ocho partidos no reflejaban adecuadamente su situación financiera y patrimonial.
Detectó además que Ciudadanos había registrado como donaciones en especie el pago por parte de terceros de facturas electorales emitidas a nombre del partido por importe acumulado de 14.371,16 euros.
Un hecho que, según el Tribunal, vulnera lo establecido en la Ley de Financiación de Partidos "que prohíbe a los partidos políticos aceptar que, directa o indirectamente, terceras personas asuman de forma efectiva el coste de los gastos que genere su actividad".
Una vez que el Tribunal de Cuentas ha abierto estos procedimientos sancionadores, se designará un instructor que acordará la apertura de un periodo probatorio si así lo solicitara el partido o si, de oficio, lo considerase necesario.
Transcurrido este periodo, y practicadas las actuaciones legalmente previstas, el instructor elevará al pleno una propuesta de resolución en la que ha de calificar las infracciones cometidas y proponer la sanción que resulte aplicable, o, si considerara que no existe tal infracción, efectuará una propuesta de absolución.
Corresponderá en todo caso al pleno del Tribunal de Cuentas resolver el procedimiento y dictar las resoluciones, imponiendo, en su caso, la correspondiente sanción.
