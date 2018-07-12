Público
El clasismo de un diputado del PP en la Asamblea de Madrid: "Vengo con un atuendo más propio de Podemos que del PP"

El diputado Eduardo Raboso García-Baquero sube a la tribuna con un brazo escayolado que le impidió ceñirse la habitual chaqueta y corbata. Su aspecto era absolutamente normal, pero no debía sentirse cómodo, pese a todo.

Captura de vídeo del diputado del PP durante su intervención.

Ha ocurrido en una sesión de la Asamblea de Madrid. El diputado del PP, Eduardo Raboso García-Baquero ha subido a la tribuna para tomar la palabra. Lo ha hecho con un brazo escayolado y con una buena camisa de color rosa. Hasta ahí todo normal. Antes de empezar su discurso, Raboso, sin embargo, ha sorprendido a todos los presentes tras pedir disculpas por su aspecto: "Pido disculpas porque circunstancias ajenas a mi voluntad he venido con un atuendo más propio del Grupo Podemos que del Grupo Popular. Les ruego un poco de comprensión".

Las palabras de Raboso han suscitado alguna sonrisa de incredulidad entre los diputados de Podemos, sobre todo teniendo en cuenta que su aspecto era el normal para cualquier ciudadano, tal como puede verse en las imágenes del vídeo que acompaña la información. 

Algunos parlamentarios de Podemos han denunciado el "clasismo" del diputado conservador tras la sesión parlamentaria. Debía de echar de menos la corbata y la chaqueta.

