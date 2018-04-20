El grupo parlamentario de Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) en el Congreso ha solicitado este viernes la comparecencia del ministro del Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, y del director de la Guardia Civil, José Manuel Holgado, para que, según reza la nota de prensa difundida por la formación catalana, "expliquen la actuación del teniente coronel Daniel Baena, oficial al cargo de la investigación de las causas judiciales que afectan a los líderes del independentismo catalán abiertas en el Tribunal Supremo y en la Audiencia Nacional".
La solicitud de ERC se produce a raíz de la exclusiva desvelada este viernes por Público. Según esta información, la Guardia Civil oculta al juez Llarena los datos de Hacienda que demuestran que no hubo malversación en el referéndum del 1-O. El principal responsable de la investigación, el teniente coronel Baena, omite en los informes que envía al Supremo los certificados de Hacienda que figuran en esos sumarios y que demuestran que no se gastó dinero público en el referéndum .
"Es urgente que el máximo responsable político y superior del oficial Baena dé las explicaciones sobre las eventuales medidas que se hayan tomado o se deban tomar al respecto", ha afirmado Gabriel Rufián, portavoz adjunto de ERC en el Congreso al registrar la solicitud en el Congreso.
Rufián ha denunciado que la omisión de información al juez Llarena por parte del mando de la Guardia Civil "introduciría graves alteraciones de una investigación judicial ya de por sí muy discutible".
