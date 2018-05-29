Público
Público

Colau visita a Forcadell y Bassa y dice que su prisión es "cruel e innecesaria"

La propia alcaldesa ha informado a través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter de su visita a la prisión de Alcalá-Meco, tras lo cual ha propuesto "hacer todo lo posible" para lograr su excarcelación

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Ada Colau en el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona. (EFE)

Ada Colau en el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona. (EFE)

La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, ha visitado este martes a la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell y a la exconsellera Dolors Bassa, encarceladas en la penitenciaria de Alcalá-Meco (Madrid), y ha afirmado que su prisión preventiva "es cruel e innecesaria".

La propia alcaldesa ha informado a través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter de su visita a la prisión de Alcalá-Meco, tras lo cual ha propuesto "hacer todo lo posible" para lograr su excarcelación y, mientras tanto, propone trasladarlas a cárceles de Catalunya.

"Salgo de ver a Carme Forcadell y Dolors Bassa. Aún más convencida de que la prisión preventiva es cruel e innecesaria", ha escrito Ada Colau.

"Y por eso precisamente creo que todo el mundo, renunciando si es necesario a posiciones de máximo, hemos de hacer todo lo posible para que salgan".

"Y mientras, acercamiento a prisiones catalanas ¡ya!", ha concluido la alcaldesa de Barcelona.

Etiquetas