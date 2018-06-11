La Comisión parlamentaria sobre el accidente de Spanair arrancará el 3 de julio

La Comisión de Investigación del Congreso sobre el accidente de un avión de Spanair en el aeropuerto de Barajas ocurrido en agosto de 2008 celebrará sus primeras comparecencias el próximo 3 de julio, prácticamente diez años después del siniestro en el que murieron 154 personas.
Para ello, la comisión ha acordado hoy por unanimidad habilitar el mes de julio para dar un "empujón" a las primeras 35 comparecencias que, según ha explicado su presidenta, la diputada de Unidos Podemos, Meri Pita, comenzarán con responsables de la seguridad aérea en el momento del accidente.
Se trata de comprobar los protocolos de vuelo, si el avión implicado había sufrido averías previas relacionadas con las causas del accidente y si la administración disponía de herramientas para prevenir siniestros de este tipo.
"Cuando hay un accidente de estas características hay un fallo en cadena, por eso es interesante ver qué ha pasado antes", ha explicado.
La semana pasada, la Comisión que investigará en el Congreso el accidente del Alvia ocurrido en Angrois en julio de 2013 aprobó comenzar a trabajar a finales de este mes de junio, con las comparecencias de las víctimas del siniestro, en el que fallecieron 80 personas.
