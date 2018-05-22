La Complutense y la Rey Juan Carlos investigan los estudios de Pablo Casado

La Universidad Complutense de Madrid ha abierto una investigación formal sobre la licenciatura de Derecho de Pablo Casado, que aprobó la mitad de la carrera en apenas cuatro meses. A las pocas horas, el rector de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, Javier Ramos, hacía lo propio y ordenaba abrir una información reservada sobre los estudios de ADE (Administración y Dirección de Empresas) que cursó el vicesecretario de Comunicación del PP.
La Complutense quiere saber si se produjo alguna irregularidad durante el tiempo que Casado estudió en el CES Cardenal Cisneros, dentro adscrito a la universidad. De hecho, la semana pasada la institución ya pidió toda la documentación al Instituto Cisneros.
Será la Inspección de Servicios de la Universidad Complutense la que llevará adelante la investigación, según ha adelantado la Cadena SER. Casado tardó siete años en aprobar la mitad de la carrera de Derecho —13 asignaturas— y entre junio y septiembre de 2007 aprobó la otra mitad ─12 asignaturas─, un hecho que el propio rector de la Universidad Complutense ha reconocido que es "inusual".
En cuanto a la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC), el rector ha ordenado a la jefa de Inspección de Servicios de la institución abrir otra investigación. Además, Ramos ha mandado abrir otro procedimiento de información reservada sobre los estudios de uno de los alumnos cuyas asignaturas de máster se convalidaron junto a las de Cristina Cifuentes.
Según detalla la URJC en un comunicado, la Jefa de Inspección de Servicios investigará la licenciatura en ADE del vicesecretario de Comunicación del PP y también los estudios de Álvaro Morente Hidalgo, investigado en la causa sobre las irregularidades en el máster de Derecho Autonómico por aparecer en las actas de convalidación que contenían firmas presuntamente falsificadas.
El centro añade que investigará estudios distintos de los que ya están siendo investigados por la jueza que instruye el caso del máster de Cifuentes en la URJC, Carmen Rodríguez-Medel. Además, el próximo viernes, 25 de mayo, el rector hablará de la "crisis institucional" de la URJC ante el Consejo de Gobierno.
