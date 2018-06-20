La Comunidad de Madrid ha vuelto a interponer una denuncia ante la Audiencia Nacional, en el marco del caso Lezo, en la que acusa a la que fuera mano derecha del expresidente Ignacio González en Latinoamérica, Edmundo Rodríguez, de los delitos de administración desleal, falsedad contable y apropiación indebida de 8,9 millones de euros del Canal de Isabel II.
Así lo han confirmado fuentes del Gobierno regional, que han explicado que se trata de una denuncia interpuesta por el Ejecutivo que preside Ángel Garrido ante el Juzgado de Instrucción número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional que investiga el 'Caso Lezo' resultado de una auditoría realizada por Grant Thornton.
Como ha adelantado El Mundo y la Cadena Ser, la Comunidad, por medio de Inassa, solicitó a la empresa auditora "la determinación de la existencia de posibles operaciones fraudulentas" de las actividades que se desarrollaron en Colombia.
El resultado de la misma señala que existe "evidencia la comisión de nuevos delitos, hasta ahora no comprendidos en la investigación, por parte del investigado Edmundo Rodríguez Sobrino" durante su etapa como gerente de la empresa y accionista mayoritario de Triple A.
Las mismas fuentes han detallado que se han detectado que durante una etapa con Edmundo Rodríguez al frente se estuvieron encargando unos trabajos que nunca se llegaron a realizar, lo que produjo una descapitalización en la compañía.
