Conflicto Catalán Guardiola es sancionado con 22.500 euros por lucir el lazo amarillo

La Federación Inglesa ha multado al entrenador del Manchester City, Pep Guardiola por llevar el lazo amarillo como símbolo de apoyo a los políticos catalanes encarcelados 

Pep Guardiola, entrenador del Manchester City, ha sido sancionado este viernes con una multa de 20.000 libras (22.500 euros) por mostrar el lazo amarillo en apoyo a los políticos catalanes que están en prisión durante los partidos de Premier League, Copa de la Liga y FA Cup.

El técnico utilizaba el lazo amarillo para reclamar la libertad de Jordi Sánchez y Jordi Cuixart, en prisión desde hace más de cuatro meses, y de Joaquim Forn y Oriol Junqueras, encarcelados desde el pasado 2 de noviembre, todos en prisión preventiva por su implicación en el proceso independentista catalán. 

La Federación Inglesa (FA, por sus siglas en inglés) abrió un expediente a Guardiola el pasado 23 de febrero por mostrar símbolos políticos durante los partidos.

Etiquetas