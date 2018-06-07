El Congreso aplaza la primera sesión de control del nuevo Gobierno

La Junta de Portavoces del Congreso ha acordado hoy, con la oposición del PP, aplazar al menos una semana la primera sesión de control al nuevo Gobierno que, en principio, podría haberse celebrado ya el próximo miércoles, para dar tiempo al Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez a adoptar sus primeras medidas.
De este modo, no habrá sesión de control pero sí pleno ordinario el próximo martes por la tarde con el debate y votaciones de proposiciones de ley, no de ley y mociones.
A la salida de la reunión, la nueva portavoz del PSOE, Adriana Lastra, ha explicado que había cierto consenso entre los grupos de que era "absurdo e ilógico" que los ministros se sometieran al control del Congreso menos de una semana después de tomar posesión, aunque fuera por mera cortesía parlamentaria.
No obstante, los diferentes ministros del nuevo gabinete socialista ya están solicitando comparecer ante las respectivas comisiones del Congreso para exponer su plan de trabajo y los objetivos de su departamento.
Comparecencias que podrían celebrarse a lo largo de este mes de junio, aunque dependerá de las agendas de cada una de las comisiones.
