El Congreso se compromete con el Gobierno para una ley contra la violencia infantil

El Congreso de los Diputados ha reafirmado este jueves su compromiso con el Gobierno para promover las bases legales y colaborar en la creación de una Ley integral contra la violencia en la infancia.
A través de una declaración institucional, la Cámara Baja ha señalado que en el último año se han detectado más de 16.000 casos de malos tratos a menores en el ámbito familiar, de los que sólo hay constancia de algo más de 4.000 denuncias, según datos del Ministerio del Interior.
"Consideramos el maltrato es sólo una de las formas de violencia de los niños", apunta el texto que ha leído en el Hemiciclo la vicepresidenta primera del Congreso, la diputada del PP Alicia Sánchez Camacho. En este sentido, ha recordado que existe el acoso escolar, el abuso sexual y la violencia de género. "Los casos más graves pueden llevar a la muerte de estos niños, como ha sucedido en cuatro ocasiones en lo que va de año", ha lamentado.
Ante esta situación, la declaración señala que el Congreo "reafirma" su compromiso en la lucha contra esta materia, tal y como hizo con el apoyo, por unanimidad, de una proposición no de ley que exigía al Ejecutivo la creación, en esta legislatura, de una ley contra la violencia infantil.
"Expresamos nuestra disponibilidad a colaborar en todo lo necesario administración para promover las bases legales de protección integral a la infancia", ha concluido el texto.
