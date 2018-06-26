El Congreso de los Diputados ha dado hoy el primer paso para regular por ley la eutanasia, después de que todos los grupos parlamentarios, a excepción del PP, hayan respaldado la propuesta realizada por el PSOE.
La proposición de ley, "sumamente garantista", contempla el "final anticipado de la vida con el objetivo de evitar alargar el sufrimiento" de personas con enfermedad grave e incurable o discapacidad crónica que implique gran sufrimiento, ha explicado Adriana Lastra. La portavoz socialista, persona de la máxima confianza del presidente, avanzaba este martes en una entrevista a Público los planes del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez
La iniciativa, que aborda cuestiones éticas, médicas y jurídicas, permite la objeción de conciencia de los profesionales sanitarios y establece que el derecho a morir dignamente forme parte de la cartera de servicios del Sistema Nacional de Salud.
"Presentamos esta ley desde el respeto a la dignidad, a la libertad, a la autonomía de la voluntad de esas personas cuya única perspectiva actual es sufrir y desean poner fin a su calvario. Son casos extremos como consecuencia de un pronóstico irreversible", ha indicado Lastra.
"El horizonte de un deterioro sin esperanzas hace que estos ciudadanos y ciudadanas quieran decidir por sí mismos cuándo y cómo morir. Es su último derecho y su última libertad, morir bien", ha añadido.
El texto del PSOE determina que el derecho a la eutanasia es el que tienen las personas que requieren cuidados paliativos por una enfermedad grave e incurable y también aquellas "que deciden no vivir más" en casos de discapacidad grave crónica y que padezcan un "sufrimiento insoportable".
ENTREVISTA A ADRIANA LASTRA: "La ley de eutanasia puede estar aprobada antes de final de año"
