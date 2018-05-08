El Pleno del Congreso de los Diputados ha dado hoy el primer paso para iniciar la despenalización de la eutanasia gracias al apoyo expresado por la mayor parte de los grupos a la proposición de ley del Parlament de Catalunya que pide la reforma del Código Penal en este sentido.
Todos los grupos, excepto el PP y UPN, que se han mostrado en contra, y Ciudadanos, que se abstendrá según han confirmado fuentes del partido, han mostrado su apoyo a esta iniciativa, la cual, no obstante, será votada en el Pleno de la Cámara Baja el próximo jueves.
La propuesta aprobada por el Parlament de Catalunya, que se ha debatido hoy en el Congreso, solicita la reforma del artículo 143.4 del Código Penal para despenalizar la eutanasia y la ayuda al suicidio y exonerar de responsabilidad penal a quien ayude a morir a una persona con una enfermedad terminal o incurable que le provoca sufrimiento físico o psíquico grave.
Actualmente, el Código Penal contempla penas de prisión de entre 4 y 8 años para "quien induzca al suicidio de otro" y a penas de entre 2 y 5 para quien coopere con "actos necesarios al suicidio de una persona". También establece que será castigado con la pena de prisión de 6 a 10 años si la cooperación llegara hasta el punto de causar la muerte.
Pese a haber mostrado su apoyo a la iniciativa, la diputada del PSOE Lìdia Guinar ha incidido en la importancia de que ésta vaya acompañada de una regulación de la eutanasia como la recogida en la proposición de ley que los socialistas presentaron la semana pasada.
