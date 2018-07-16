Público
Congreso del PP Cospedal dice que Casado es "una magnífica opción" para liderar el PP

La secretaria general del PP, que llevaba días sin comparecer ante los medios, reaparece en el desayuno del candidato a la presidencia del partido. Contar con una parte importante de los compromisarios de Cospedal permitiría a Casado hacerse con el control de su formación.

El candidato a la Presidencia del PP Pablo Casado posa junto una publicidad de un establecimiento comercial, en el que se puede leer “¿Hablamos?”, tras un encuentro celebrado la semana pasada con compromisarios en Valladolid. EFE/Nacho Gallego

El equilibrio de fuerzas en el PP hoy está un poco más claro, y aparentemente la balanza se inclina en favor del candidato Pablo Casado. La secretaria general del Partido Popular, María Dolores de Cospedal, ha afirmado este lunes que Casado es “una magnífica opción” para liderar su formación.

