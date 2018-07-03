El candidato a la Presidencia del PP José Ramón García-Hernández, ha propuesto este martes "una mili voluntaria de dos meses para hombres y mujeres que sirva para cohesionar España", además de una "ley de defensa del español".
En una entrevista en Al Rojo Vivo, el responsable de Relaciones Internacionales del partido ha asegurado que su propuesta "está siendo revolucionaria, está entrando muy bien". Y cree que es el candidato que va a "dar la sorpresa".
"Soy el único que consigue meterles en un equipo a todos", considera García-Hernández, quien además señala que "toda España" le ha manifestado su apoyo.
Por ello, el diputado nacional del PP por Ávila confía en ganar el próximo 5 de julio, fecha de la votación en la que los militantes inscritos elegirán entre los seis precandidatos a liderar el partido y votarán a los compromisarios que los representarán en el Congreso extraordinario.
