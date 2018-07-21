Público
Congreso del PP Santamaría dará la Secretaría General a Báñez y reserva puestos para el equipo de Casado 

La exvicepresidenta ha presentado a su equipo este sábado a menos de dos horas de que comiencen las votaciones. En su equipo también contará con Maillo, De la Serna, Arena, Méndez de Vigo y Sánchez Camacho.

La candidata a la Presidencia del PP, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, durante su intervención en el XIX Congreso del partido en el que se elige al nuevo presidente de la formación. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría ha presentado a su equipo este mismo sábado, durante su discurso en el duelo final y a menos de dos horas de que comiencen las votaciones. La exvicepresidenta ha anunciado que Fátima Bañez será la secretaria general, además de incluir en el resto de su Ejecutiva Nacional a otros nombres como Marimar Blanco o José Luis Ayllón.

Junto con su equipo, en la estructura que organizará aunque sin definir los cargos, también ha adelantado que irán con ella Fernando Martínez Maillo, Iñigo De la Serna, Javier Arena, Iñigo Méndez de Vigo, Alicia Sánchez Camacho, Sergio Ramos o Teófila Martínez. 

Los dos rivales han dejado huecos vacíos en su equipo para integrar a parte del equipo perdedor. Santamaría usará los cinco puestos de libre designación para incorporar en vista de la integración.

De los 35 miembros del Comité Ejecutivo Nacional ha presentado a todos los nombres, además de los 30 miembros de la Junta Directiva Nacional.

Tanto el equipo de Santamaría como el de Casado han estado perfilando las candidaturas hasta el último momento, mientras continúan los nervios entre el partido ante lo imprevisible del resultado y la ausencia de integración previa.

La lista completa de Santamaría en la Ejecutiva nacional

1. FÁTIMA BÁÑEZ
2. SOFÍA ACEDO
3. ANA ALÓS
4. JOSÉ LUIS AYLLÓN
5. ÁLVARO BALLARÍN
6. MIGUEL BARRACHINA
7. YOLANDA BEL
8. MARÍA DEL MAR BLANCO
9. JESÚS JULIO CARNERO
10. JOSÉ CíSCAR
11. MANUEL DOMÍNGUEZ
12. CUCA GAMARRA
13. Mª JOSÉ GARCÍA PELAYO
14. ARTURO GARCÍA TIZÓN
15. GEMA IGUAL
16. CARLOS ITURGÁIZ
17. DOLORES LÓPEZ GABARRO
18. FRANCISCO MILLÁN
19. ENRIC MILLO
20. ÁNGELES MUÑOZ
21. Mª AUSTRALIA NAVARRO
22. ELENA NEVADO
23. EVA ORTIZ
24. IÑAKI OYARZABAL
25. RAMÓN PACHECO
26. VIRGINIA PÉREZ GALINDO
27. PEDRO JOSÉ PÉREZ RUIZ
28. MANUEL REYES
29. CARLOS ROJAS
30. PILAR ROJO
31. PEDRO ROLLÁN
32. IRENE ROLLO
33. JOSÉ MANUEL RUIZ RIVERO
34. PACO VÁZQUEZ
35. LUIS MIGUEL VENTA

Otros nombres del equipo de Santamaría

1. FERNANDO MARTÍNEZ MAILLO
2. ÍÑIGO DE LA SERNA
3. RUBÉN MORENO
4. JAVIER ARENAS
5. ANTONIO SANZ
6. EDELMIRA BARREIRA
7. ELÍAS BENDODO
8. ÍÑIGO MÉNDEZ DE VIGO
9. ÁLVARO NADAL
10. BORJA SÉMPER
11. ENRIC MILLO
12. TEÓFILA MARTÍNEZ
13. EMILIO DEL RÍO
14. BELÉN BAJO
15. CARMEN FÚNEZ
16. SERGIO RAMOS
17. ALICIA SÁNCHEZ CAMACHO

