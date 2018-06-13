Militantes críticos del PP de Madrid, Valencia, Baleares, Castilla-La Mancha y Andalucía, Murcia y Extremadura preparan ya sus avales para presentar una candidatura encabezada por el expresidente de Nuevas Generaciones de la Comunidad Valenciana José Luis Bayo.
En declaraciones a Europa Press, Bayo ha asegurado encabezará esa lista y ha explicado que ha contactado con el partido para interesarse por los trámites y, en concreto, si hay una hoja oficial en la que deben figurar los avales. Según ha añadido, quiere evitar que les puedan anular las firmas recogidas y evitar cualquier incidencia en el futuro, como la que vivió cuando intentó competir por la Presidencia de la Comunidad Valenciana contra Isabel Bonig.
En abril del año pasado, Bonig fue elegida presidenta del PP valenciano con el apoyo del 94,49% de los votos. Aunque Bayo se presentó inicialmente a este proceso interno para liderar el PP de la región, finalmente se retiró de la pugna ante acusaciones de falta de juego limpio a la dirección actual. El juez rechazó el recurso del expresidente de NNGG.
No obstante, según fuentes de Génova consultadas por Público, el plazo de presentación de candidaturas formalmente no está abierto hasta el 18 de junio.
Piden retrasar el congreso
Estos afiliados críticos del PP ya mantuvieron una reunión el pasado viernes en Cuenca para comenzar a organizarse ante el congreso extraordinario para suceder a Mariano Rajoy que se celebrará los días 20 y 21 de julio en Madrid.
Una de sus primeras críticas ha sido la convocatoria "exprés" de ese cónclave. De hecho, presentaron un escrito el lunes -antes de la reunión de la Junta Directiva- demandando que el congreso del PP se celebrara en septiembre y no en julio.
En ese escrito, al que ha tenido acceso Europa Press, estos afiliados entienden que ese cónclave, por su carácter extraordinario y su relevancia para el futuro del PP, "no puede quedarse encorsetado en los plazos mínimos que prevén los Estatutos".
A su entender, los plazos "han de ser inexcusablemente más extensos que los mínimos contenidos en dichos Estatutos para permitir un conocimiento real por parte de todo el colectivo de afiliados de las candidaturas y propuestas que se presenten".
"Tales plazos deberían al menos permitir que se conozca la convocatoria efectiva, o si ello no fuera posible, su anuncio al menos con un plazo de tres meses hasta la celebración del plenario", concluye el citado escrito, que se presenta en representación de afiliados del PP de las comunidades de Madrid, Comunidad Valenciana, Castilla-La Mancha, Andalucía, Cantabria, Murcia Baleares y Extremadura.
