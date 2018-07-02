Público
Congreso del PP El PP rechaza celebrar un debate propuesto por Margallo en Génova

El exministro de Asuntos Exteriores había solicitado una sala en la sede central para celebrar un debate entre candidatos el 4 de julio, el día antes de la votación en la que los militantes inscritos elegirán entre los seis precandidatos a liderar el partido y votarán a los compromisarios que los representarán en el Congreso extraordinario.

02/07/2018.- El precandidato a Presidente Nacional del PP, José Manuel García Margallo, hace declaraciones a los medios antes del encuentro que ha mantenido hoy con afliliados en la sede regional del PP en Santander. EFE/Pedro Puente Hoyos

La Comisión Organizadora del Congreso extraordinario del PP ha rechazado este lunes la celebración en la sede nacional en Madrid de un debate entre tres de los seis precandidatos a presidir el partido propuesto por uno de ellos, el exministro de Asuntos Exteriores José Manuel García-Margallo.

La Comisión no encuentra "circunstancias nuevas" para modificar el acuerdo por el que ya rechazó un debate entre candidatos, el pasado mes de junio, y más cuando "solo tres" de ellos han mostrado su predisposición a debatir, según figura en la respuesta enviada al representante de la candidatura de Margallo, Luis Asua.

Por eso, la Comisión permanente de la COC ha decidido "desestimar" la petición para que sea habilitada la sede nacional del partido en Madrid, en la calle Génova, para la celebración de este debate.

García-Margallo había solicitado una sala en la sede central para celebrar un debate entre candidatos el 4 de julio, el día antes de la votación en la que los militantes inscritos elegirán entre los seis precandidatos a liderar el partido y votarán a los compromisarios que los representarán en el Congreso extraordinario.

De los seis precandidatos, solo el propio Margallo, así como José Ramón García-Hernández y Elio Cabanes habían confirmado su disposición a participar en este debate la víspera de las votaciones.

