El Gobierno de Sánchez consigue la mayoría para renovar RTVE

Los seis candidatos de la lista consensuada entre PSOE, Unidos Podemos y PNV, finalmente, serán miembros del Consejo de RTVE. Rosa María Artal Matínez, Juan José Baños Loinaz, Concepción Cascajosa Virino, Cristina Fallarás Sánchez, Tomás Fernando Flores y Víctor Sampedro Blanco han sido elegidos con los 177 votos de PSOE, Nueva Canarias, Unidos Podemos, PDecat, PNV y Compromís.



La lista de los candidatos del PP no ha sido aceptada porque no estaba avalada por, al menos, cuatro grupos parlamentarios, como exige el Real Decreto para la renovación de RTVE, que se convalidará a continuación, en este mismo pleno.



Los diputados de Ciudadanos han abandonado el hemiciclo antes de la votación porque siguen reclamando a los servicios jurídicos de la cámara la paralización del pleno por irregular.



Los del PP han optado por votar, con todas las papeletas correspondientes, a su lista a pesar de que no podría ser aprobada aunque contara con mayoría absoluta y sus votos han sido considerados nulos.



Tras esta primera victoria, el Gobierno todavía necesita repetir esta mayoría absoluta dos veces más para terminar el trámite parlamentario, que renovará la cúpula del ente público, previsiblemente.



El Congreso de los Diputados ahora tiene que convocar cuatro plenos más. Dos para elegir a los otros cuatro miembros del Consejo, que tiene diez sillas, y que serán elegidos también por el Congreso, porque el PP no ha conseguido en el senado tampoco el apoyo de cuatro grupos parlamentarios. En el primer pleno es seguro que no se obtendrá la mayoría de dos tercios necesaria y, cuarenta y ocho horas después, el Gobierno tratará de volver a conseguir los apoyos que hoy han aprobado a sus candidatos. Además, el congreso convocará otros dos plenos posteriores que, casi con seguridad, seguirán el mismo camino, para elegir al presidente de RTVE.





