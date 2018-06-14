Público
El Consejo de Gobierno cerrará el organigrama gubernamental y perfilará las primeras medidas sociales

La ministra de Trabajo adelantará las líneas generales de la reforma laboral que se quiere pactar con los agentes sociales

La primera reunión del Consejo de ministros y ministras del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez. EFE/Chema Moya

El segundo Consejo de Gobierno de la etapa de Pedro Sánchez desembocará en una catarata de nombramientos de todo el organigrama gubernamental, incluyendo secretarios de Estado, jefes de Gabinete, delegados del Gobierno y algunos directores generales.

Pero, además, la reunión quiere servir para ir perfilando las primeras iniciativas del Gobierno en materia de agenda social, un compromiso adquirido por Pedro Sánchez durante el debate de la moción de censura.

Lo más probable es que se planee un catálogo de temas concretos para abordar y que sea en el siguiente Consejo de Gobierno cuando se concreten en resoluciones concretas para llevar al Congreso de los Diputados.

También es previsible que la ministra de Trabajo, Magdalena Valerio, adelante las líneas generales de la reforma laboral que se quiere pactar con los agentes sociales, un tema que también considera prioritario el presidente del Gobierno.

Otros asuntos que están en la agenda son la derogación de la llamada Ley Mordaza y la creación de nuevos impuestos para financiar las pensiones, pero ambas cuestiones están todavía en proceso de concretarse, según fuentes consultadas.

No obstante, el Gobierno quiere empezar a imprimir un buen ritmo legislativo lo antes posible, y empezar a llenar de contenido los plenos de los jueves en el Congreso.

