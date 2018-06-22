Público
Público

El Consejo de Ministros nombra a los nuevos directores en la Seguridad Social

El Gobierno nombra a María Gloria Redondo directora general del Instituto Nacional de la Seguridad Social.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Primer Consejo de Ministros de Sánchez como presidente | EFE

 Consejo de Ministros de Pedro Sánchez como presidente | EFE

El Consejo de Ministros ha nombrado este viernes a los nuevos directores generales en la Seguridad Social, entre ellos, la del Instituto Nacional de la Seguridad Social, María Gloria Redondo, que era hasta ahora la secretaria general del Fogasa y había trabajado anteriormente en la Intervención de la Seguridad Social.

Además, Borja Suárez Corujo ha sido elegido como director general de Ordenación de la Seguridad Social. Suárez era profesor titular de Derecho del Trabajo y de la Seguridad Social en el departamento de Derecho Privado Social y Económico de la Universidad Autónoma de Madrid (UAM).

Asimismo, el nuevo secretario general técnico del Ministerio de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social será, desde este viernes, Gonzalo Giménez y la nueva directora de la Inspección de Trabajo y Seguridad Social, María Soledad Serrano.

De igual forma, como nuevo director general de la Tesorería General de la Seguridad Social ha sido nombrado Francisco Javier Aibar Bernad, ya que en 2004 ocupó este cargo con el Gobierno de Rodríguez Zapatero.

También, dentro del Ministerio de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social, ha sido designado el director general de Migraciones, Agustín Torres, y la directora general de Integración y Atención Humanitaria, Estrella Rodríguez.

Etiquetas