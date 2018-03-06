Público
El Constitucional admite el recurso del PSC y  no fija plazo para desbloquear el Parlament

Considera además que la candidatura de Jordi Sànchez a la presidencia de la Generalitat podría haber dejado sin efecto el recurso de JxCat contra la prohibición de una investidura telemática de Carles Puigdemont

Tribunal Constitucional / EUROPA PRESS

El pleno del Tribunal Constitucional ha admitido a trámite el recurso de amparo presentado por el PSC, partido que considera que la actividad parlamentaria está bloqueada en Catalunya, pero no ha adoptado ninguna medida cautelar que pedían los socialistas catalanes respecto a que fijara un plazo para el pleno de investidura, según fuentes jurídicas.

El PSC pedía que, dada la inactividad parlamentaria que se produce desde las elecciones del 21 de diciembre, el TC indicara una fecha donde habría tenido lugar un hecho equivalente a una primera votación para así correr los plazos legales y convocar nuevos comicios al Parlamento catalán.

Al no ser un recurso del Gobierno, este tipo de medidas cautelares no se admiten de manera automática, sino que se dan traslado a las partes antes de adoptar decisión alguna.

El TC también ha abordado el recurso presentado por JxCat contra la prohibición cautelar de una investidura telemática de Carles Puigdemont como presidente, o que se presentara como candidato si antes no comparecía ante el magistrado del Supremo Pablo Llarena, que lo investiga por rebelión en la causa abierta sobre el proceso independentista.

Investidura, el 12 de marzo

El Pleno ha decidido estudiar si este recurso habría perdido su razón de ser, a la vista de la publicación de la candidatura a la presidencia de la Generalitat de Jordi Sànchez, pactada por ERC y JxCat. Por ello, ha acordado oír a las partes sobre la pérdida de objeto del recurso.

Jordi Sànchez ha solicitado al Supremo y al TC este martes su inmediata libertad para salir de la cárcel y acudir a su investidura para ser proclamado presidente de la Generalitat. La sesión está prevista para el próximo 12 de marzo, según se desvela en el recurso presentado por el líder de ANC ante ambos tribunales.

