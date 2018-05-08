El Tribunal Constitucional ha admitido a trámite los recursos de amparo del exvicepresident catalán Oriol Junqueras y el excandidato a la presidencia de la Generalitat Jordi Sànchez contra la prisión preventiva y la prohibición del Supremo para acudir al Parlament en representación de sus votantes.
El tribunal de garantías ha abierto una pieza separada para estudiar la posible suspensión de las prisiones preventivas de ambos, una suspensión que, a priori, no parece probable.
El Supremo confirmó la prisión preventiva para Junqueras y Sànchez (que ha presentado dos recursos) y también les impidió acudir al Parlament mediante permisos.
Contra esas decisiones han recurrido ambos, ya que consideran que el tribunal competente para su causa no es el Supremo, sino el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña y, además, que no hay razones para sostener la medida cautelar de prisión preventiva contra ellos. A ello suman que el Supremo debería haberles permitido ir al Parlament.
Por eso, consideran que se han vulnerado, entre otros, los derechos a un proceso con todas las garantías, a la presunción de inocencia y al juez ordinario predeterminado por la ley, así como a la participación política.
El Tribunal entiende que está justificada la especial trascendencia constitucional de los recursos, en tanto que plantean una cuestión jurídica relevante que afecta a una faceta de un derecho fundamental sobre el que no hay doctrina de este Tribunal.
El TC, además, ha accedido a la solicitud del recurrente de "formar pieza separada de suspensión" y, en consecuencia, ha acordado "dirigir comunicación a la Sala Penal del Tribunal Supremo para que en un plazo que no exceda de diez días remita certificación o fotocopia adverada de las actuaciones correspondiente.
