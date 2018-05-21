Público
La consulta de Podemos sobre los cargos de Iglesias y Montero comienza este martes

Pablo Echenique ha anunciado que la militancia de la formación morada podrá votar sobre los puestos de los dos dirigentes del partido desde este martes hasta el próximo domingo. Los resultados se conocerán, previsiblemente, el próximo lunes.

Pablo Iglesias e Irene Montero / EFE

La consulta a las bases de Podemos sobre los puestos de Pablo Iglesias e Irene Montero comezará este martes 22 de mayo a las 17.00 horas y durará hasta el domingo 27 de mayo a las 14.00 horas.

Así lo ha explicado Pablo Echenique, Secretario de Organización del partido durante la rueda de prensa después de la Ejecutiva de Podemos en la sede de la formación morada.

(Habrá ampliación)

