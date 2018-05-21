La consulta de Podemos sobre los cargos de Iglesias y Montero comienza este martes

La consulta a las bases de Podemos sobre los puestos de Pablo Iglesias e Irene Montero comezará este martes 22 de mayo a las 17.00 horas y durará hasta el domingo 27 de mayo a las 14.00 horas.
Así lo ha explicado Pablo Echenique, Secretario de Organización del partido durante la rueda de prensa después de la Ejecutiva de Podemos en la sede de la formación morada.
