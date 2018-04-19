Público
Público

Libertad de expresión Convocan una pitada contra el rey en la final de Copa como "máximo enemigo del independentismo catalán"

El Comitè Republicà 21 Abril considera a Felipe VI "el máximo responsable de la actual ola de persecución" contra el soberanismo

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El rey, Felipe VI, junto al ministro de Educación, Cultura y Deporte, Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, escuchan el himno de España y la sonora pitada durante la final de la Copa del Rey en el estadio Vicente Calderón de Madrid.- REUTERS

El rey, Felipe VI, junto al ministro de Educación, Cultura y Deporte, Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, escuchan el himno de España y la sonora pitada durante la final de la Copa del Rey en el estadio Vicente Calderón de Madrid.- REUTERS

El Comitè Republicà 21 Abril ha hecho un llamamiento a pitar a Felipe VI en la Final de la Copa del Rey que se disputará en Madrid este sábado. La entidad afirma en un comunicado que el monarca es "el máximo enemigo del independentismo catalán" y "el máximo responsable de la actual ola de persecución" contra el soberanismo. Además, el comité recuerda el discurso de Felipe VI tras el 1-O como "totalitario".

El comité hace un llamamiento a la pitada contra el rey a las 21:30 horas, hora del partido. Pretenden así una concentración ante los ayuntamientos el mismo sábado con silbatos para expresar el rechazo a la monarquía borbónica.

Entidades soberanistas, con Òmnium Cultural y ANC al frente, han hecho un llamamiento a manifestarse como protesta a la represión ante el Felipe VI luciendo camisetas amarillas, según adelanta Nació Digital.

Etiquetas