El Comitè Republicà 21 Abril ha hecho un llamamiento a pitar a Felipe VI en la Final de la Copa del Rey que se disputará en Madrid este sábado. La entidad afirma en un comunicado que el monarca es "el máximo enemigo del independentismo catalán" y "el máximo responsable de la actual ola de persecución" contra el soberanismo. Además, el comité recuerda el discurso de Felipe VI tras el 1-O como "totalitario".
El comité hace un llamamiento a la pitada contra el rey a las 21:30 horas, hora del partido. Pretenden así una concentración ante los ayuntamientos el mismo sábado con silbatos para expresar el rechazo a la monarquía borbónica.
Entidades soberanistas, con Òmnium Cultural y ANC al frente, han hecho un llamamiento a manifestarse como protesta a la represión ante el Felipe VI luciendo camisetas amarillas, según adelanta Nació Digital.
Manifest del Comitè Republicà 21 d'abril.— Comitè Republicà 21 Abril (@Comite21Abril) 17 de abril de 2018
XIULADA MESSIVA CONTRA EL BORBÓ!#XiuladaAlBorbó#XiuladaPerLaLlibertat#SiNoHoFemGuanyen pic.twitter.com/ygxisqYGYa
