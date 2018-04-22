La requisa de la simbología independentista por parte de la Policía antes de la final de la Copa del Rey no estaba prevista dentro del protocolo de seguridad. Sin embargo, los agentes confiscaron a varios aficionados banderas y camisetas amarillas de la ANC en la entrada del estadio Wanda Metropolitano.
¿El motivo? Según informan varios medios, la Policía decidió requisar este tipo de símbolos "porque aumentaban el riesgo de violencia". "Se intervinieron pancartas o camisetas cuya simbología y contenido pudieran aumentar el riesgo de que se produjeran alteración del orden público o violencia en el recinto deportivo y sus alrededores", sostiene el Cuerpo Nacional de Policía.
Bajo el paraguas de la ley 19/2007 contra la violencia, el racismo, la xenofobia y la intolerancia en el deporte, los agentes actuaron "para evitar cualquier episodio de violencia en un partido declarado de alto riesgo por las circunstancias concurrentes". Asimismo, aseguran que un grupo de aficionados culés intentó entrar con camisetas, estelades y pancartas a la zona destinada a los seguidores del Sevilla.
En este sentido, la ley entiende por "actos o conductas violentas o que incitan a la violencia", entre otros, "la exhibición en los recintos deportivos, en sus aledaños o en los medios de transporte organizados para acudir a los mismos de pancartas, símbolos, emblemas o leyendas que, por su contenido o por las circunstancias en las que se exhiban o utilicen de alguna forma, inciten, fomenten o ayuden a la realización de comportamientos violentos o terroristas, o constituyan un acto de manifiesto desprecio a las personas participantes en el espectáculo deportivo".
