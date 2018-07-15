Corinna ofreció a Urdangarin un puesto de remuneración ‘opaca’

Corinna Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein ofreció un puesto de remuneración 'opaca' a Iñaki Urdangarin cuando su situación al frente del Instituto Nóos era insostenible, según informa la Cadena Ser.
La supuesta amante del rey emérito Juan Carlos I habría respaldado de esta forma los negocios de Urdangarin, en tanto que estuvo presente en uno de los foros de turismo y deporte organizados por el Instituto Nóos.
En las informaciones de la cadena de grupo PRISA, se desvela, además, que el nombre de Corinna apareció en varias partes del sumario del juicio Nóos y que Diego Torres -exsocio del yerno del rey- quiso citarla a declarar pero el juez Castro lo rechazó.
El magistrado alegó entonces que su declaración era "totalmente innecesaria" y no había "interés para la causa" ya que ella no tenía ningún tipo de "vinculación con los hechos".
