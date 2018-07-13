"La amiga entrañable" del rey emérito confesó que Juan Carlos I se acogió a la amnistía fiscal de Montoro, según recoge OKDIARIO. En el encuentro que la princesa Corinna del rey emérito tuvo con el ex comisario Villarejo en Londres, la empresaria mantuvo que solo una parte del dinero del rey emérito permaneció en un banzo suizo a nombre de Álvaro Orleans de Borbón, un familiar lejano del exmonarca.

Según la empresaria, Juan Carlos I habría utilizado como testaferros a Álvaro Orleans de Borbón, residente en Mónaco, y al abogado Dante Canonica para ocultar la parte del patrimonio acumulado durante años que no habría blanqueado con la amnistía fiscal. "Las cuentas de banco en Suiza que no volvieron con la amnistía las han puesto a su nombre", reconocía Corinna en la grabación de audio difundida por el diario.

El dato que la ex pareja de Juan Carlos I no explica cómo llegó el dinero fruto de la amnistía fiscal. No esclarece si vino a su nombre o lo hizo a través de testaferros.