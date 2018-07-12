La princesa Corinna desveló a José Manuel Villarejo que Juan Carlos I cobró parte de la comisión de 100 millones de euros por la licitación del AVE a La Meca en el encuentro que ambos mantuvieron en Londres en 2015, según informa El Español.

Según la empresaria, el ahora rey emérito pidió la comisión por su papel de intermediario al conseguir que el consorcio de empresas españolas -OHL e Indra, entre otras- ganara un contrato de más de 6.300 millones de euros en 2012 por la construcción de la línea férrea de 450 kilómetros desde Medina hasta La Meca.

Corinna se desvincula en el audio e insiste en que OHL puso como negociadora a la empresaria iraní Shahpari Zanganeh, tercera esposa del empresario y traficante de armas Adnan Khashoggi: "Villar Mir puso a Shahpari Zanganeh, mujer de Khasoggi, como intermediaria para el tren. Ellos decían que era yo, pero yo nunca tuve nada que ver con el tren [...] y después el Rey me ha escrito por e-mail que Villar Mir estuvo en su despacho y le dijo: 'Voy a ver si Zanganeh te paga la mitad de su comisión'".

El grupo de multinacionales españolas consiguió la adjudicación del proyecto en octubre de 2011, y la intermediaria de OHL, Shahpari Zanganeh, cobró una comisión del 1,5% del contrato. Esta cuestión, según la princesa, molestó al monarca que reclamó parte del dinero por sus gestiones: "¡No me jodas, mi comisión! Yo hice el tren. Yo hablé con mi amigo, mi hermano, y con los saudíes [...] Me tenéis que pagar a mí, no a Zanganeh. Yo me reuní con quien cerró el contrato".

La aristócrata narra que al final Juan Carlos I recibió parte de la comisión: "Villar Mir pagó, todos pagaron la comisión, que fue de 80 millones", pero la cantidad llegó "a través de los saudíes". "De forma repentina, en 2012 pude ver en una anotación bancaria un importante volumen de dinero y le pregunté de dónde viene. Y él contestó de Arabia Saudí. Yo no sé quién lo mandó, pero sé que es Canonica [abogado suizo] quien lo hizo. Otra vez Canonica".