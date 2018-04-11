Un correo electrónico enviado el 6 de noviembre de 2012 por la directora del máster de Cristina Cifuentes, Cecilia Rosado, pondría en duda que la presidenta madrileña hubiese realizado el trabajo de fin de máster (TFM), según la Cadena Ser.
En el correo, Rosado indica a los alumnos de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos que en el curso 2011-2012 todavía no han entregado ni defendido el trabajo que deben pagar 6,11 euros.
Según Cifuentes, ella ya había defendido su TFM el 2 de julio presencialmente, un versión ofrecida por la presidenta que se contradice con el pago de los 6,11 que efectuó meses después, justo el día que recibió el correo de la directora del máster.
Es decir, el abono de unas tasas que debían ingresar, según el correo de la directora del máster, quienes no habían presentado el trabajo. El de Cristina Cifuentes sigue sin aparecer semanas después de estallar el escándalo.
Rosado explica en el correo que para poder realizar el trabajo, los alumnos deben "volver a matricularse de esa asignatura" (o sea, del TFM) en cualquier registro de la Universidad. Cifuentes lo hace ese mismo día, 6 de noviembre.
Rosado, en calidad de secretaria, es la única profesora que firmó el acta del TFM de la presidenta madrileña, pues Clara Souto y Alicia López de los Mozos aseguran que sus firmas fueron falsificadas.
